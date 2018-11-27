Brussels Leads Charge to Poach UK Businesses from London

Brussels has launched an attempt to poach finance and insurance firms away from London in a post-Brexit swoop on British business.

The Belgian capital is promising British firms a “passport” to the European Union’s single market and a new location at the heart of the bloc’s decision-making processes in a fresh sales pitch to British firms. Cecille Jogogne, Secretary of State for Foreign Trade at the Region of Brussels, is leading the campaign to urge British firms to consider the Belgian capital as a new business hub after Britain leaves the EU. She said: “Insurance and financial services businesses that want to be at the center of the decision-making process and help to shape the future of the UK-EU relationship should consider Brussels as their European headquarters.”

Her Foreign Trade department are organizing a series of events at the Belgian embassy in London to wet the appetite of business leaders considering a move away from the British capital.

