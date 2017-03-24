Brussels Mayor: All of our Mosques are controlled by radical Islamists

In an admission that demonstrate the scale of the problem now posed in Europe by radical Islam, the Mayor of Brussels has admitted that all of the mosques controlled in the Belgian capital are controlled by Salafists, who believe in a radical interpretation of Islam.

Mayeur admits that: “Everyone knows that all mosques in Brussels are in the hands of Salafists,” adding that: “We need to change this, we need new mosques that follow our democratic rules and that are being controlled by the government.”

Salafism is a a form of religious fundamentalism, with supporters believing in a return to the ‘original ways’ of Islam. Followers believe in a unified Islamic state, sharia law and consider political involvement to be un-Islamic.

In recent years Salafists have attacked German police, targeted more moderate Muslims in Egypt and assaulted Christians leaving church, with Germany’s Vice-Chancellor calling for a ban on mosques controlled by Salafi Islamists.

Extremist Islam is taking a huge hold in swathes of Europe. Though some will continue to ignore the threat and play down the scale of it, there is no point hiding from the truth. Radical Islam is the biggest threat the West now faces.