Bryan Adams Slams "Bat-Eating, Wet Market Animal-Selling, Virus-Making Greedy Bastards" For Cancelled Gigs

Rock star Bryan Adams posted a message to Instagram on Monday where he vented about having to cancel scheduled concerts “thanks to some fucking bat-eating, wet market animal-selling, virus-making greedy bastards.”

Adams, who was referring to China’s involvement in the release of the Wuhan coronavirus, was labeled “racist” by the politically correct internet crowd.

In a video of Adams performing his song “Cuts Like A Knife,” the 60-year-old rocker wrote, “Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the Royal Albert Hall, but thanks to some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than ‘thanks a fucking lot’ is go vegan.”

Continuing, he added, “To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I’ll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days.”

Leftists responded to Adams’ message with the typical accusations of “racism” and “xenophobia!”

So, what we learned today is that Dave Grohl is really cool and Bryan Adams is a giant asshole. This doesn't feel like "new" information so much as confirmation of existing paradigms. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) May 12, 2020

Now that I see #BryanAdams trending because he's a a racist fuckwit, I am a lot happier that I converted his concert t-shirt into my first ever homemade respiratory mask. pic.twitter.com/e8M9jGZiQw — John Baker (El Padrino) (@JohnBaker237) May 12, 2020

Dear @bryanadams , you might have just lost 99% of the ppl who would have bought tickets for your shows, but fear not, you'll still have your racist friends sticking by you and calling you a legend…like Katie Hopkins..

All is not lost..except your reputation, and career.. pic.twitter.com/5Z6YTfZsox — Audrey (@AudreyAurus1) May 12, 2020

Amy Go, president of the Chinese Canadian National Council for Social Justice called Bryan Adams' Instagram post racist and believes it could stoke hatred of Chinese-Canadians. https://t.co/wRTNqOPH99 @liam_britten — CBC News (@CBCNews) May 12, 2020

Jesus Christ. @bryanadams just burnt his entire legacy to the ground with one post. I grew up listening to the guy, my mother and aunts were obsessed. Shame. A real damn shame. — Shahmir Sanni (@shahmiruk) May 12, 2020

Bryan Adams can suck my bat — tanya tagaq (@tagaq) May 12, 2020

Bryan Adams' racist xenophobic tirade has been up for 10 hours now. Damage has been done. — Dr. Wing Kar Li (@karliwithakay) May 12, 2020

