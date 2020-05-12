Bryan Adams Slams "Bat-Eating, Wet Market Animal-Selling, Virus-Making Greedy Bastards" For Cancelled Gigs

Rock star Bryan Adams posted a message to Instagram on Monday where he vented about having to cancel scheduled concerts “thanks to some fucking bat-eating, wet market animal-selling, virus-making greedy bastards.”

Adams, who was referring to China’s involvement in the release of the Wuhan coronavirus, was labeled “racist” by the politically correct internet crowd.

View this post on Instagram

CUTS LIKE A KNIFE. A song by me. Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than “thanks a fucking lot” is go vegan. To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I’ll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days. X❤️ #songsfromisolation #covid_19 #banwetmarkets #selfisolation #bryanadamscutslikeaknife #govegan🌱

A post shared by Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) on

In a video of Adams performing his song “Cuts Like A Knife,” the 60-year-old rocker wrote, “Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the Royal Albert Hall, but thanks to some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than ‘thanks a fucking lot’ is go vegan.”

Continuing, he added, “To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I’ll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days.”

Leftists responded to Adams’ message with the typical accusations of “racism” and “xenophobia!”

