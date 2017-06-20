BUCHANAN: After the ISIS War, a US-Russia Collision?

Image Credits: US Army / Wiki.

Sunday, a Navy F-18 Hornet shot down a Syrian air force jet, an act of war against a nation with which Congress has never declared or authorized a war.

Washington says the Syrian plane was bombing U.S.-backed rebels. Damascus says its plane was attacking ISIS.

Vladimir Putin’s defense ministry was direct and blunt:

“Repeated combat actions by U.S. aviation under the cover of counterterrorism against lawful armed forces of a country that is a member of the U.N. are a massive violation of international law and de facto a military aggression against the Syrian Arab Republic.”

Read more


Related Articles

'European Army Is Inevitable' - German Defense Commissioner

‘European Army Is Inevitable’ – German Defense Commissioner

World at War
Comments
Will Trump Pardon Assange/Snowden?

Will Trump Pardon Assange/Snowden?

World at War
Comments

Proof Infowars Exposed Globalist Proxy War In Syria

World at War
Comments

Moscow Accuses Trump of Returning to Cold War-Style Rhetoric on Cuba

World at War
Comments

New Cuban Missile Crisis, US and Russia Now In Standoff Over Syria

World at War
Comments

Comments