BUCHANAN: That Other Plot to Bring Down Trump

Image Credits: Wiki.

Well over a year after the FBI began investigating “collusion” between the Trump campaign and Vladimir Putin, Special Counsel Robert Mueller has brought in his first major indictment.

Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort has been charged with a series of crimes dating back years, though none is tied directly to President Donald Trump or 2016.

With a leak to CNN that indictments were coming, Mueller’s office stole the weekend headlines. This blanketed the explosive news on a separate front, as the dots began to be connected on a bipartisan plot to bring down Trump that began two years ago.

Read more


Related Articles

RINO Senator McCain Blasts Nationalism, Declares War on "Crackpot Conspiracy Theories"

RINO Senator McCain Blasts Nationalism, Declares War on “Crackpot Conspiracy Theories”

Government
Comments
Graham Threatens Trump If Mueller Fired: 'Holy Hell to Pay'

Graham Threatens Trump If Mueller Fired: ‘Holy Hell to Pay’

Government
Comments

The Myth of “Nazi Capitalism”

Government
Comments

First Charges In Mueller’s Russian Witch Hunt Expected Imminently

Government
Comments

SCHLICHTER: Time For RINO Hacks To Show Some Loyalty To Their Voters

Government
Comments

Comments