BUCHANAN: The Times Rides to Mueller's Rescue

Image Credits: flickr, jamescridland.

What caused the FBI to open a counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign in July 2016, which evolved into the criminal investigation that is said today to imperil the Trump presidency?

As James Comey’s FBI and Special Counsel Robert Mueller have, for 18 months, failed to prove Donald Trump’s “collusion” with the Kremlin, what was it, in mid-2016, that justified starting this investigation?

What was the basis for the belief Trump was colluding, that he was the Manchurian candidate of Vladimir Putin? What evidence did the FBI cite to get FISA court warrants to surveil and wiretap Trump’s team?

Read more


Related Articles

At Least 12 Obama-Era Officials Running In 2018 Midterms

At Least 12 Obama-Era Officials Running In 2018 Midterms

U.S. News
Comments
Chelsea Clinton Sends Happy New Year Tweet to The Church of Satan

Chelsea Clinton Sends Happy New Year Tweet to The Church of Satan

U.S. News
Comments

MSNBC Analyst: Trump’s Sexual Insecurity Threatens to “Literally Annihilate the Planet”

U.S. News
Comments

Probe Uncovers “Laws Broken, False Statements” In FBI Handling of Clinton Emails

U.S. News
Comments

Trump to announce ‘most dishonest’ and ‘corrupt media awards’ next week

U.S. News
Comments

Comments