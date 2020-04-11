Buchanan: Trump's Presidency Hangs On One Decision

Easter may not bring America the victory in the war against the coronavirus pandemic that President Donald Trump anticipated.
But in this Holy Week, we may be reaching our Saratoga moment, our turning point.
While New York state reported a record number of deaths from the virus on Tuesday, over 1,800, new hospitalizations were down.
Referrals of patients to ICUs were down. Intubations were down. And the discharge rate for patients from hospitals was holding steady.
The thousands of ventilators Gov. Andrew Cuomo had been crying out for are, apparently, not immediately needed. The U.S. Navy hospital ship Comfort moored on the Hudson with a capacity of 1,000 beds remains largely empty. So, too, are the thousands of beds in Manhattan’s Javits Center, which has been converted into an emergency hospital.
“We are flattening the curve,” exulted Cuomo on Wednesday, “Thank God. Thank God. Thank God.”
Predictions of 1 million to 2 million U.S. deaths are no longer heard.
Last week’s projection from the White House briefing room of 100,000 to 240,000 dead has been revised, sharply downward.
Tuesday, Dr. Deborah Birx said the model she is working with projects 81,000 deaths. By Wednesday, that had dropped 25% to an estimated 60,000 U.S. deaths.
