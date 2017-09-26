BUCHANAN: Will the NFL Demand Respect for Old Glory?

“America refuses to address the pervasive evil of white cops killing black men, and I will not stand during a national anthem that honors the flag of such a country!”

That is the message Colin Kaepernick sent by “taking a knee” during the singing of “The Star Spangled Banner” before San Francisco ’49s games in 2016. No NFL owner picked up his contract in 2017. But a few players began to copy Colin and to “take a knee.”

Friday night in Alabama, President Trump raged that any NFL player who disrespects Old Glory is a “son of a b—-h” who ought to be kicked off the field and fired by his team’s owner. And if the owners refuse to do their patriotic duty, the fans should take a walk on the NFL.

Flashback: NFL Denied Cowboys' Request to Honor Cops Slain In Dallas

Violent Crime Rises in U.S. in Democratic Cities Two Years Running

'Take a Knee' is Total Bullsh*t

Gingrich on NFL: 'If You're a Multimillionaire Who Feels Oppressed, You Need Therapist'

Jesse Jackson: Trump's NFL Statements Show 'slave-master-servant mentality'

