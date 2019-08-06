Budget Airline EasyJet Blamed For 'Backless Seat' Controversy

Budget airline EasyJet was on the defensive this morning after a passenger posted an image of a woman being forced to sit in a ‘backless seat’ on the aircraft.

“#easyjet beats @Ryanair to have backless seats. @IATA @EASA this is flight 2021 Luton to Geneva. How can this be allowed,” tweeted Matthew Harris.

“One has to wonder how safe the rest of the plane was,” he added. “This was her seat. The lady was moved to a spare seat once the flight was fully boarded. Not sure what would have happened if the flight was full.”

One has to wonder how safe the rest of the plane was. This was her seat. The lady was moved to a spare seat once the flight was fully boarded. Not sure what would have happened if the flight was full. My partner took the photo. — end — — Matthew Harris (@mattiasharris) August 6, 2019

EasyJet only made the issue worse by publicly asking Harris to delete the photo.

Hi Matthew, thanks for bringing this to our attention, before we can investigate this could I ask you to remove the photograph & then DM us more info regarding this, so we can best assist you. Ross https://t.co/Qq2zhBAizh — easyJet (@easyJet) August 6, 2019

He unsurprisingly refused to do so.

Absolutely not. This is a real photo of a plane currently decending to Geneva pic.twitter.com/BULiB4H3jt — Matthew Harris (@mattiasharris) August 6, 2019

While the actual circumstances behind the photo remain murky, prototypes for the future of budget seating suggest passengers will be forced to squat for the duration of the flight.

This a prototype for economy seating for future airplanes. How do you y’all feel about this ? pic.twitter.com/epdS1mtytJ — ✨Juan PablΩ✨ (@FlockaKnows) April 13, 2019

