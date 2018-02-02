Budget Bill Should Require Clinton Special Investigation With Equal Resources

What if the DOJ were forced to hire a real special counsel to investigate the Clintons? What if they had to give that investigator just as much time, money and other resources as Mueller has been getting for his Russia debacle, but to investigate Clinton, Wasserman-Schultz, emailgate, the DNC primary, pay-to-play at Hillary’s state department, etc.? And what if President Trump got final say over who that special counsel would be?

Congress could make that all happen. They could do it next week.

And, as we head towards another imminent federal spending showdown knowing what we now do from the just-released Nunes memo, lawmakers should attach a unique fairness requirement to the huge budget that they are about to give to AG Sessions and Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein. The DOJ should be required to appoint a special prosecutor of Trump’s choice to investigate Hillary and the DNC while matching for the new effort everything that its been piling into Mueller’s probe dollar for dollar, agent for agent, etc.

I recently wrote to President Trump before the news broke of the existence of the Nunes memo and the subsequent, abrupt, but belated departure of former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe. I urged him to fire the top leadership of the DOJ, including McCabe and his then-boss Christopher Wray.

What I said before has now been underscored by the reported findings of the Inspector General regarding McCabe and the Clinton email “matter” as well as by the Nunes memo. I also noted, before the State of the Union, that allowing Mueller an infinitely long leash while not charging Hillary despite having clear probable cause to do so is a glaring double-standard which undermines the public’s confidence in the federal justice system. So, I was happy when President Trump specifically highlighted the need to fire federal employees who undermine the public’s faith in our government.

However, while he could fire Wray, Rosenstein, and Sessions, President Trump lacks the constitutional authority to appoint a special prosecutor by himself and for political reasons it would be best if the requirement to do so came from the congressional representatives controlling the purse strings.

Let’s hope that they’re listening and that they do so.

