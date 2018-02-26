Buffett: Tax overhaul gives businesses ‘huge tailwind’

Image Credits: Aaron Friedman, Flickr.

Businessman Warren Buffett said in an interview on Monday that businesses will benefit from the Republican-backed tax reform plan.

The billionaire Democratic donor told CNBC that the tax plan, which President Trump signed into law in December, gives U.S. businesses a “huge tailwind.”

The plan slashes the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent.

“It certainly means corporations will pay quite a bit less in tax than they otherwise would,” Buffett said. “When we make money in 2018 domestically, and subject to a lot of little things here and there, basically we’ll be paying at 21 percent instead of 35 percent. That’s a lot of money.”

Read more


Related Articles

Russia Overtakes China in Gold to End US Dollar Dominance

Russia Overtakes China in Gold to End US Dollar Dominance

Economy
Comments
Bitcoin Plunges Below $10,000 as Major Crypto Exchange to Share User Details With IRS

Bitcoin Plunges Below $10,000 as Major Crypto Exchange to Share User Details With IRS

Economy
Comments

Fed Frets Over Next Recession Due To Low Rates

Economy
Comments

Report: Chase Glitch Let Customers View Other People’s Accounts

Economy
Comments

Analyst on Cryptocurrencies: “In Terms of Cashing Out, It Is a Big Con”

Economy
Comments

Comments