Build a wall across Africa and Europe to keep out six million waiting migrants – Independent MEP

The EU must build ‘a thousand of miles of walls’ across Northern Africa and on Europe’s frontiers to halt the tide of more than six million migrants who are queuing up in Africa waiting to get into Europe, says populist independent MEP Janice Atkinson.

Proposing some of the most radical policies put forward by a British politician, Janice says the BBC and mainstream Left-wing media throughout the UK and Europe is encouraged by “NGO people-smugglers” to peddle the “dangerous and disingenuous’ myth that migration numbers are falling.

Such propaganda, she says, is employed to put a sticking plaster over the political wounds inflicted on Angela Merkel and the EU by the ongoing immigrant crisis which, along with Brexit, is threatening to tear the EU apart.

Janice says: “In an attempt to paper over the EU cracks and counter the sweeping advances of populist parties in Italy, Austria, France and Germany, the Left wing media is creating the dangerous and disingenuous narrative that migration numbers are dwindling.

