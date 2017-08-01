Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Prior to the Bundy Ranch standoff, the BLM declared Bunkerville off limits for free speech, creating a small, enclosed area and labeling it the “First Amendment Area”.

It outraged the nation, but now in the retrial of some individuals who were at the standoff, the judge has made her court off limits to not only the 1st Amendment, but to the 6th Amendment, forbidding the defense from mentioning any government actions, no matter how provocative or illegal.

Shari Dovale, RedoubtNews, joins David Knight with updates on the trial.