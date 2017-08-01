Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Prior to the Bundy Ranch standoff, the BLM declared Bunkerville off limits for free speech, creating a small, enclosed area and labeling it the “First Amendment Area”.

It outraged the nation, but now in the retrial of some individuals who were at the standoff, the judge has made her court off limits to not only the 1st Amendment, but to the 6th Amendment, forbidding the defense from mentioning any government actions, no matter how provocative or illegal.

Shari Dovale, RedoubtNews, joins David Knight with updates on the trial.

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Related Articles

Singer Gave Up Lucrative Recording Contract To Red Pill The World: 20K Contest Entry

Singer Gave Up Lucrative Recording Contract To Red Pill The World: 20K Contest Entry

Special Reports
Comments
The Western World Cucked!

The Western World Cucked!

Special Reports
Comments

Venezuela Has Collapsed!

Special Reports
Comments

Video Of Roger Stone Breaking Reince Priebus Firing First

Special Reports
Comments

Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer: Awan Brothers Sent Sensitive Intel To Terrorist Groups

Special Reports
Comments

Comments