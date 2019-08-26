Burger Beto: Dem Trashed By Twitter For Awkward Cooking Demonstration

A video of Democrat presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke cooking burgers is going viral as the internet finds multiple issues with his culinary skills.

Beto makes a burger pic.twitter.com/PywGSE58jD — Behind 2020 (@Behind2020) August 24, 2019

Unless the patties Beto is cooking are meatless, the Green New Deal supporter is hypocritically contributing to manmade global warming by supporting the cow industry… or something like that.

“Beto’s taking a break from telling everyone how racist the country is to show himself making burgers with processed cheese served on an English muffin with a side of raw broccoli,” one Twitter user said.

So Beto's taking a break from telling everyone how racist the country is to show himself making burgers with processed cheese served on an English muffin with a side of raw broccoli. Why is he not polling higher? — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) August 26, 2019

Beto also used three different pans to cook four burgers.

Beto using 3 pans for 4 burger patties when the big cast iron would have fit all 4…

Has this guy ever cooked before? https://t.co/Akivo4F2WE — Ｋｅｌｅｎ ＭｃＢｒｅｅｎ (@Kelenmcbreen) August 26, 2019

Additionally, the stove appears to be equipped with a flat top grill, as another Twitter user points out.

Stove looks like it has a central griddle anyway. Why not use that instead? — Blue Check Wrecker (@CheckWrecker) August 26, 2019

People pointed out that he used a metal spatula on a non-stick pan, which is a kitchen no-no.

I have a whole lotta questions about this video of Beto making burgers. 1) Why so many pans?

2) Are those english muffins?

3) Metal spatula on nonstick?

4) With all those pans, couldn't sautée those onions? https://t.co/1dIPboUZsa — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) August 26, 2019

The Blaze TV suggested the outrage brought on by the video transcends political boundaries, saying, “It doesn’t matter if you are a Republican, Independent, or Democrat. We should be united in our outrage over what @BetoORourke did to this hamburger.”

It doesn't matter if you are a Republican, Independent, or Democrat… We should be united in our outrage over what @BetoORourke did to this hamburger.pic.twitter.com/Xs6pnaSs2X — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) August 26, 2019

The following tweets are just a small sample of the roasting Beto endured:

0% of America would agree this is how to make a burger. Similarly, 0% of America thinks Beto should be president. — Mike 🇺🇸 (@mikeymangles) August 26, 2019

Should be called: Beto garnishes burgers someone else cooked and ruins a nonstick pan in the process. — The Big Lafluteski (@LaFluteSki) August 26, 2019

If this is what the left has in store for America, I'm voting for Trump TWICE this time. #Betoburger pic.twitter.com/Px50ljt8F5 — Ross 🇺🇸 (@12ossT) August 26, 2019

If you were on the fence about #Beto, just know he doesn’t properly melt the cheese on his burgers. BIG no-no. Also what about the cow farts destroying the planet by 2030? 🤔 https://t.co/Z0ZjEd7rHp — Pete Mundo (@PeteMundo) August 26, 2019

Beto Burger: The McWhimp with cheese. — joe ryan (@bowmaster1975) August 26, 2019

It’s physically painful watching Beto massacre a burger like that. I’m tempted to give out my world famous burger recipe on the show again tonight. https://t.co/Ft3RiZy6oU — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 26, 2019

Beto Burger:

Pan Cooked

Cheese not melted

On english muffin

w/brocolli

Metal spatula on Non-stick pan

Same location as his 2021 Burger will be https://t.co/eMBBZmgeJ2 — 🎙Did You Know Podcast (@DustinDry1st) August 24, 2019

Omg. He’s just like you and me — he overcooks burgers. We must now vote for Beto. https://t.co/Jv2fMu9T87 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 26, 2019

Beto manages to highlight how privileged he’s had it. Clearly never had to flip burgers in his life to make money — Spartan6 (@Spartan51474670) August 26, 2019

A list of things wrong with this video (a thread): 1. A Texan making a burger in a frying pan.

2. He's using Kraft singles. Look at his kitchen. It's beautiful. Processed cheese shouldn't be allowed in that kitchen.

3. And he doesn't even put the cheese on square. — Hot takes only… (@HotTakesOnly123) August 26, 2019