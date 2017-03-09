Burger-flipping Robot Replaces Humans on First Day at Work

A burger-flipping robot has just completed its first day on the job at a restaurant in California, replacing humans at the grill.

Flippy has mastered the art of cooking the perfect burger and has just started work at CaliBurger, a fast-food chain.

The robotic kitchen assistant, which its makers say can be installed in just five minutes, is the brainchild of Miso Robotics.

“Much like self-driving vehicles, our system continuously learns from its experiences to improve over time,” said David Zito, chief executive officer of Miso Robotics.

Read more


Related Articles

$31,304,400,000: U.S. Merchandise Trade Deficit With China Sets January Record

$31,304,400,000: U.S. Merchandise Trade Deficit With China Sets January Record

Economy
Comments
New York, New Jersey Pols Ask Trump to Stop Emirates Flight

New York, New Jersey Pols Ask Trump to Stop Emirates Flight

Economy
Comments

Docs Prove Obamacare Designed to Destroy Middle Class Home Ownership

Economy
Comments

China Unseats Eurozone as World’s Largest Banking System

Economy
Comments

Investors Bet Trump-fueled Tech Rally Far From Over

Economy
Comments

Comments