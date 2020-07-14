Burger King Promotes Green New Deal in Ad Slamming Cow Farts

A new ad for fast-food chain Burger King claims bovine flatulence is making the earth hotter, a notion previously addressed in the radical left’s Green New Deal proposals.

“Cow farts & burps are no laughing matter,” states the ad promoted on social media. “They release methane, contributing to climate change. That’s why we’re working to change our cows’ diet by adding lemongrass to reduce their emissions by approximately 33%.”

cow farts & burps are no laughing matter. they release methane, contributing to climate change. that’s why we’re working to change our cows’ diet by adding lemongrass to reduce their emissions by approximately 33%. learn about our ongoing study: https://t.co/kPCXpjfbGL #CowsMenu pic.twitter.com/DnmF8gVVL0 — Burger King (@BurgerKing) July 14, 2020

The burger giant plans to launch their new burgers in select liberal cities.

“Whopper sandwiches with reduced methane emissions beef to be sold, while supplies last, at select US restaurants in Austin, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City and Portland.”

The company’s goal of reducing cow fart emissions is in line with the far left’s stated plan to reduce “emissions from cows,” as stated in a “Green New Deal FAQ” 10-year plan that appeared on Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) congressional website in February 2019.

An adviser for Ocasio-Cortez initially told Tucker Carlson the document in question had been fabricated, telling the Fox News host, “We never would and AOC has never said anything like that… I think you’re referring to some sort of document, some sort of doctored document that someone else has been circulating.”

AOC’s former chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti later admitted to NPR the document did originate on the congresswoman’s website, but blamed an unnamed staffer for launching a “clearly unfinished” draft of the proposals “by mistake.”

AOC also expounded on the important “issue” of cow flatulence during a town hall with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews in March 2019.



