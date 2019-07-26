Burn! Beto Smiles and Waves At Fan Who Congratulates Him -- On Polling Dead Last

Image Credits: twitter, stclairashley.

A conservative activist filmed Democrat presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s last moments before he died from embarrassment.

In a quick airport exchange caught on camera, O’Rourke thanked Ashley StClair for noticing him – moments before she congratulated him on polling at “zero percent.”

“Beto O’Rourke was at the same airport as me,” StClair wrote on Thursday. “I decided to bite the bullet and congratulate him on his polling numbers.”

StClair proceeds to tell the former Texas rep, “Congratulations,” as Beto begins to wave before she finishes her statement, “…on polling at zero percent!”

“Ashley killed a man at the airport yesterday,” one man commented.

Despite his abysmal chances of being nominated to represent the DNC, not to mention his outrageous bilingual spectacle at the last debate, the failed senatorial candidate will still take part in the first night of Democrat debates coming up next week.

Infowars will provide live coverage and analysis of the second Clown World Democrat debates next week, July 30th & 31st starting at 8am.


