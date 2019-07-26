Burn! Beto Smiles and Waves At Fan Who Congratulates Him -- On Polling Dead Last

A conservative activist filmed Democrat presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s last moments before he died from embarrassment.

In a quick airport exchange caught on camera, O’Rourke thanked Ashley StClair for noticing him – moments before she congratulated him on polling at “zero percent.”

Beto O’Rourke was at the same airport as me. I decided to bite the bullet and congratulate him on his polling numbers. @BetoORourke pic.twitter.com/Ot51G8wb5m — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) July 25, 2019

“Beto O’Rourke was at the same airport as me,” StClair wrote on Thursday. “I decided to bite the bullet and congratulate him on his polling numbers.”

StClair proceeds to tell the former Texas rep, “Congratulations,” as Beto begins to wave before she finishes her statement, “…on polling at zero percent!”

“Ashley killed a man at the airport yesterday,” one man commented.

Ashley killed a man at the airport yesterday https://t.co/r5NyUsI5kv — A$AP Rocky Bomb Squad 💣 (@thomasbsauer) July 26, 2019

Despite his abysmal chances of being nominated to represent the DNC, not to mention his outrageous bilingual spectacle at the last debate, the failed senatorial candidate will still take part in the first night of Democrat debates coming up next week.

