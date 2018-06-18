"Burn It Down": John Cusack Accused of Inciting Violence Over Trump's Immigration Policy

Reacting to the (Obama-era) policy of separating children from illegal immigrant parents at the border, actor John Cusack invited his followers to “burn it down,” leading some to accuse him of inciting violence.

Cusack shared a tweet about a toddler crying at an immigration center along with the words, “Burn it down man.”

Burn it down man https://t.co/bhB7AzJosj — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 18, 2018

This prompted other Twitter users to accuse Cusack of being “unhinged” and encouraging violence.

John, I’m a big fan of yours and have been for a long time. I enjoy following you on Twitter because I agree with most of your ideas love your passion. That said, you need to calm it down. You come off as completely unhinged. It’s not helping. — Kyle Schorman (@kyleschorman1) June 18, 2018

Cusack tells one of his enraged followers to "act," after first suggesting that a shelter be burned down. I understand that people are angry, but for an unhinged celebrity with 1.7 million followers vaguely suggesting political violence is the only answer…🤔 pic.twitter.com/CZTdFeuyxR — Art Tavana (@arttavana) June 18, 2018

Cusack’s tweets were likely fueled by the narrative that children are being detained in conditions akin to a concentration camp.

This is patently false. As the video below of a youth migrant center in El Cajon shows, the “camps” look more like summer school accommodation. Children are provided with outdoor recreation, new clothes, field trips to parks and zoos and they even have a prom night.

This is a far cry from former NSA/CIA head Michael Hayden’s assertion that the centers are similar to Nazi prison camps.

Other governments have separated mothers and children pic.twitter.com/tvlBkGjT0h — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) June 16, 2018

Left-wing activists are also still sharing images like the one below claiming to show a child being kept in a cage. In reality, the image is from an anti-Trump protest in Dallas where the boy was placed in a cage by the demonstrators for a photo-op.

24,000 retweets, not deleted a week later. The photo is from a protest staged by anti-Trump demonstrators, NOT from a child actually being kept in a cage as a result of evil Drumpf's policies.https://t.co/Knkl8xvIQn https://t.co/32if2qMNnJ — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 18, 2018

By launching yet another anti-Trump temper tantrum, Cusack is following in the footsteps of fellow actor Robert De Niro, who last week told an audience at the Tony Awards, “f**k Trump!”

Much like De Niro, Cusack’s career has been on the wane for around two decades and he hasn’t been in a good movie since the 90’s, leading some to suspect that he’s yet another washed up celebrity trying to compensate for his own inadequacy and imbue himself with some sort of temporary relevance.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.