Bus Driver Plows Into Crowd In Moscow, Killing Five

Image Credits: @Makargeneralov / Instagram.

Five people died when a bus crashed into an underground passage in western Moscow, police said.

The incident happened on Kutuzovsky Avenue, near the Slavyansky Bulvar metro station in the western part of the Russian capital. At least five people were killed and more than 10 injured in the crash, police told media.



Footage released on social media shows the bus pause for some time before accelerating into a crowd of pedestrians. The 25-second video was published by public Telegram channel Mash.


