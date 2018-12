Winston Churchill had a different take than George H.W. Bush on U.S. involvement in WW1 (Churchill said it prolonged the war & created the communists in Russia & Nazis in Germany).

You may think Japan would be criticized for the pre-emptive sneak attack at Pearl Harbor but Bush, speaking at the 50th anniversary, laid the blame solely on those troublesome “America First” patriots & founders whom he called isolationists & protectionists.