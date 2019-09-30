Bush-Era Ethics Lawyer Says Trump Shouldn't Be Allowed to Command Military After "Civil War" Tweet

Former Bush chief White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter says President Trump shouldn’t be able to command the military because he tweeted a warning about America being at risk of “civil war”.

Last night, Trump quoted Pastor Robert Jeffress, tweeting, “If the Democrats are successful in removing the President from office (which they will never be), it will cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal.”

Painter responded by claiming that the tweet alone was enough to have Trump removed from office.

“A president who threatens civil war if the political process does not support him cannot be allowed to command the United States military. He should be removed from office immediately,” he tweeted.

Painter subsequently called for Trump to be jailed.

Many on the left are apoplectic with rage following Trump’s tweet, despite the fact that he was not threatening civil war, merely warning of the possibility.

The sentiment is somewhat similar to when Democrats went nuts after Trump suggested he wouldn’t accept the result of the election.

After Trump won, these same people then spent the next 3 years refusing to accept the result of the election.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

Trump Suggests Adam Schiff Should Be Arrested For Treason

Trump Suggests Adam Schiff Should Be Arrested For Treason

U.S. News
Comments
San Francisco Residents Install Anti-Homeless Boulders on Sidewalk

San Francisco Residents Install Anti-Homeless Boulders on Sidewalk

U.S. News
Comments

Republican lawmaker denounces Trump’s tweet predicting ‘civil war’ if he’s impeached

U.S. News
comments

Rush Limbaugh: America is in a “Cold Civil War”

U.S. News
comments

Joe Biden Campaign Demands Media Censor Rudy Giuliani

U.S. News
comments

Comments