Bush: I Don’t Think Trump Obstructed Justice

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) said he does not think President Trump obstructed justice by firing former FBI Director James Comey.

“No, I don’t, but who cares what I think?” Bush said at Boston College Thursday when asked if he thought Trump obstructed justice, The Boston Herald reported.

“It would be great to get back to the business of governing and less about the swirling controversies,” the 2016 GOP presidential candidate added. “I just think the president needs to focus on doing his job.”

