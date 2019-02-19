Bush Lawyer Calls For Trump "To Be Removed Under 25th Amendment"

The attempted coup against President Trump continues to unfold with more obstructers calling for Trump to be removed from office by his own cabinet.

The latest to do so is former George W. Bush ethics czar Richard Painter, who declared Monday that Trump should be forced to resign because he is “not well”, a long ago worn out tactic that deep staters are now returning to after the Russia witch hunt monumentally failed to turn up anything untoward.

“I think we need to understand, though, why we’re in this situation,” Painter said, speaking about Trump’s national emergency declaration.

“The president is not well at all mentally. I think he’s an extreme narcissist.” Painter added.

“He has been denied what he wants, his wall, and he is having a hissy fit. He is out of control, and he will not take ‘no’ for an answer from Congress.” Painter continued.

“He is going to tear the country apart. It’s unconstitutional. It’s illegal. He is going to do enormous damage to the Republican Party which is going to split right down the middle over this, and we really need to keep in mind that this is because the president is not well,” he added.

The former Bush lawyer said that Trump “is a man who believes Vladimir Putin rather than his own intelligence sources.”

“[Trump] is not capable of doing the job. He does need to be removed under the 25th amendment, but he stocked his cabinet with people who are unwilling to do that, and Congress is apparently unwilling to even try to remove him through impeachment.” Painter also stated.

Painter has repeatedly attacked Trump, even suggesting in 2017, on MSNBC programming, that Trump is engaged in ‘destroying democracy’ via a coup.

“The commander in chief is Donald Trump,” Painter said, adding “There is a risk of him using that power to destroy our democracy, whether you call it a coup or anything else. It’s not from the critics of Donald Trump that the danger is posed, it’s the fact that the man who is commander in chief of our military is engaged in obstruction of justice.”

In addition to Painter, Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren also called Sunday for the 25th to be invoked, and for Trump to be removed.

The desperate calls for the 25th Amendment to be evoked, and the moves by deep staters to implement such a plot have been a mainstay since Trump was elected over two years ago.

The media has relentless attempted to portray the President as mentally unstable to this end:

The President continues to warn that a coup plot is real:

“The biggest abuse of power and corruption scandal in our history, and it’s much worse than we thought. Andrew McCabe (FBI) admitted to plotting a coup (government overthrow) when he was serving in the FBI, before he was fired for lying & leaking.” @seanhannity @FoxNews Treason! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2019

“This was an illegal coup attempt on the President of the United States.” Dan Bongino on @foxandfriends True! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2019



Roger Stone joins Alex Jones to break down the democrats’ plan to unconstitutionally use the 25th Amendment to unjustly remove President Trump, and likely VP Mike Pence as well, from office to place Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in the highest seat of the Executive branch of our government.