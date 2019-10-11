Business Cooperation Between US, Hungary a Major Success

Prime Minister Viktor Orban met Eric Stewart, the head of the US-Hungarian Business Council, and the members of a US business delegation in Budapest on Thursday, the prime minister’s press chief told MTI.

At the meeting, participants agreed that US-Hungarian business and defense cooperation was a success story, especially since bolstered by improving political ties under President Donald Trump’s administration.

The US is the largest non-EU investor in Hungary, with some 1,700 companies employing 106,000 people, they said.

The Hungarian state has strategic partnership agreements with 14 US firms.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and Finance Minister Mihaly Varga also attended the event.

Stewart told Hungarian daily Magyar Hirlap that Hungary is attractive to US investors because of its low taxes, creative and hard-working people. He praised HIPA as one of the best agencies to help investment.

According to Stewart, Hungary is focusing on IT, but there’s still a lot of potential in the security and energy sector.

He stressed that President Donald Trump pays more attention to Central Eastern Europe than the Obama administration.

Patrick Howley Explains Globalist Take Over Of Ukraine And Fox News



Journalist Patrick Howley joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the globalist corruption behind Ukraine and the takeover of Fox News.

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!