A Jacksonville, Florida power sports dealership was issued a warning citation by the city over military flags displayed in front of the store.

Additionally, when city inspector Melinda Power was in the store serving the citation, she allegedly disrespected a customer who is a military veteran because he disagreed with what was happening.

According to News4Jax, store employee Katie Klasse said, “Power got in the man’s face, saying, ‘What did you do for this country?’ He says, ‘I took three bullets to the leg. I almost lost my life for this country. I’m retired. I’m a veteran.’ She gets in his face this close and says, ‘You did nothing for this country.'”

Below is surveillance footage showing Power get in the veteran’s face.

Mayor Lenny Curry touched on the matter, tweeting, “I Have directed city staff that military flags should be treated same as US flag. Let them fly.”

Below is the full Facebook video Jaguar Power Sports uploaded after the incident.

