BUSTED! Dem Candidates Caught Electioneering Within 100 Feet of Polling Location

Photos and video taken in Austin, Texas, show Democrats campaigning at a voting booth – but it’s illegal in Texas to vote within 100 feet of a voting booth.

Infowars reporters Rob Dew and Owen Shroyer force election officials to actually follow the law and move their 100-foot electioneering barrier to the correct distance. They had placed it at around 65 feet from the polling entrance.

VIDEO: Democrats Campaign At Austin Polls



This is Democrat Pio Rentaria campaigning within 100 feet of polling location. Isn't that illegal? pic.twitter.com/QK30fbRSuX — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) November 6, 2018

Democrats are literally campaigning at the polling location. pic.twitter.com/dbxM19kxeE — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) November 6, 2018

According to Texas law:

ELECTIONEERING AND LOITERING NEAR POLLING PLACE. (a) A person commits an offense if, during the voting period and within 100 feet of an outside door through which a voter may enter the building in which a polling place is located, the person:

(1) loiters; or

(2) electioneers for or against any candidate, measure, or political party.

