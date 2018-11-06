BUSTED! Dem Candidates Caught Electioneering Within 100 Feet of Polling Location

Photos and video taken in Austin, Texas, show Democrats campaigning at a voting booth – but it’s illegal in Texas to vote within 100 feet of a voting booth.

Infowars reporters Rob Dew and Owen Shroyer force election officials to actually follow the law and move their 100-foot electioneering barrier to the correct distance. They had placed it at around 65 feet from the polling entrance.

VIDEO: Democrats Campaign At Austin Polls

According to Texas law:

ELECTIONEERING AND LOITERING NEAR POLLING PLACE. (a) A person commits an offense if, during the voting period and within 100 feet of an outside door through which a voter may enter the building in which a polling place is located, the person:

(1) loiters; or

(2) electioneers for or against any candidate, measure, or political party.

