BUSTED: Media Uses VA ‘Study’ To Launch Easily Debunked Attack On Hydroxychloroquine

The mainstream media is hyping a “study” with data culled from Veterans Health Administration hospitals to justify their attack on Hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug that President Donald Trump is fighting to provide to suffering people.

(READ: Bon Jovi Keyboard Player Tells Us He Took Hydroxychloroquine And Improved). ABC White House correspondent Jon Karl agitated against Hydroxychloroquine in Trump’s Tuesday White House Task Force briefing, citing this VA study.

FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn said “This study is a small retrospective study at the VA” and stressed that results of clinical trials, in progress, are needed. (READ the Actual Study Here).

The study cannot be used to credibly attack Hydroxychloroquine because the drug was given to sicker veterans more likely to die anyway as opposed to healthier people.



The study was posted on the Internet but not reviewed by other scientists.

The study claims 22 percent of people given Hydroxychloroquine plus azithromycin died, whereas only 11 percent died with regular care, but the study even notes that there’s no way to discount other factors contributing to the deaths of patients given Hydroxychloroquine plus azithromycin.

The study did not give the patients Zinc along with Hydroxychloroquine, contrary to accepted practice.

One of the authors of the study has a patent application pertaining to Coronavirus and another author took a research grant from Gilead, which is developing a competitor drug to Hydroxychloroquine (the study claimed these competing interests were unrelated to the study itself). Let’s break down why the mainstream media’s attack is flopping:

Hydroxychloroquine “was more likely to be prescribed to patients with more severe disease”

The patients given hydroxychloroquine (ages 59 to 75) had diseases including congestive heart failure, chronic pulmonary disease, diabetes, liver disease, cancer and HIV/AIDS.

One of the Study’s Authors Took A Research Grant From Gilead, Which Is Developing A Hydroxychloroquine Competitor To Treat Coronavirus

Other Factors Cannot Be Ruled Out

The Associated Press was forced to report:

“About 28% who were given hydroxychloroquine plus usual care died, versus 11% of those getting routine care alone. About 22% of those getting the drug plus azithromycin died too, but the difference between that group and usual care was not considered large enough to rule out other factors that could have affected survival. “

Some Doctors Are Pairing Hydroxychloroquine With Zinc, But The Study Does Not Mention Zinc

