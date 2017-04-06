In one of the safest cities in the United States, Irvine CA, Infowars reporter Millie Weaver covers one of the largest international sex trafficking busts.

A mother and her daughter were caught operating online sex services in an upscale neighborhood and running a prostitution ring across 29 states.

Young women and girls from China were used as sex slaves and forced to work up to 14 hours a day.

The actual bust occurred in Minnesota where investigators discovered the hub of the operation was conducted out of Irvine, CA.

The arrests took place late last week.