Busted! Voter Fraud Ring Discovered In Texas

Four women have been indicted in connection with an organized voter fraud ring discovered in the Fort Worth, Texas area.

The criminals targeted elderly residents by forging mail-in ballots in favor of Democrat candidates during the 2016 election.

Leticia Sanchez, Leticia Sanchez Tepichin, Maria Solis, and Laura Parra were indicted by a grand jury on felony charges on Wednesday for “harvesting votes” by forging signatures.

The case has been looked into for over two years, so this week’s four indictments might not be the last.

In October of 2016, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the largest voter fraud investigation in Texas history was taking place in Tarrant country.

Political consultant Aaron Harris, who originally brought the fraudulent ballots to the attention of investigators, said, “The harvesters sit around and fill these out by the hundreds, often by the thousands.”

“Just because they may have been indicted on one or two, or 16 counts, doesn’t mean they don’t have 200 counts,” he added. “But those are the only 16 that can be proven.”

While the attorney general’s office said the four indictments were part of an organized ring, they have not commented on whether the investigation is ongoing or if additional indictments are expected.