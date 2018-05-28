Butcher Attacked with ‘go vegan’ Graffiti and Threatened with Petrol Bomb

A butcher says he and his family are living in fear after their shop was targeted with graffiti and they were threatened with a petrol bomb. Marlow Butchers had ‘Stop Killing Animals!! Go Vegan’ daubed on the shopfront along with the logo of the Animal Liberation Front.

They were targeted three weeks ago but owner of the butchers in Ashford, Kent, Wayne Marlow says that they’ve since received threatening messages and one-star reviews. Wayne, who runs the shop with his father Trevor and brother Martin, accused vegans of ‘terrorising’ them with threats and harassment.

He said: ‘On the internet it has been very threatening. It has got ridiculous – activists from as far away as Australia are getting involved.

