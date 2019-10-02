Buttigieg Admits Gun Control Not About 'Policy' -- It's About 'Power'

2020 Democrat candidate Pete Buttigieg inadvertently revealed that the true nature of the left’s gun control agenda is about power, not policy.

During NBC’s “Gun Safety Forum” co-sponsored by anti-Second Amendment group March For Our Lives, Buttigieg on Thursday admitted that Democrat efforts on gun control have yielded very little results, and that a new approach to gun control is warranted.

“The question is, how do we make sure that this time really is different?” Buttigieg said to the audience. “Because every time we say this time is different. And all of the plans – of course I think my plan is the best, so does everybody else – all of them are multiplied by zero if we don’t actually get something done.”

“And so this is not just a question about policy. This is a question about power,” he added.

Of course, all totalitarian governments understood that firearms are the only real check against their power.

As China’s former Communist dictator Mao Zedong once said: “Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun.”

As we reported, 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have already admitted to wanting full-blown gun confiscation under the guise of “saving the children.”

Beto O’Rourke said during the second Democrat debate: “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.”

Joe Biden bragged in August that he plans to confiscate “assault weapons,” and firearms that fire “multiple rounds” if he’s elected president.

Naturally, conservatives on social media were unsurprised by Buttigieg’s admission of the Democrats’ true plan.

