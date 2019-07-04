Buttigieg Claims Trump’s July 4 Parade Makes America ‘Look Smaller'

President Donald Trump’s plans for a grand military parade on the Fourth of July make America “look smaller,” Pete Buttigieg said Wednesday.

“Think about the strongest, toughest person you know. It’s probably not a person who goes around talking about how strong or tough they are,” the Democratic presidential candidate told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview.

“I think the president’s trying to honor himself, and, again, my worry is it ultimately makes us look smaller,” he said.

Read more



The communist overthrow of America looms on the horizon.