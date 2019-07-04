Buttigieg Claims Trump’s July 4 Parade Makes America ‘Look Smaller'

Image Credits: Scott Olson/Getty Images.

President Donald Trump’s plans for a grand military parade on the Fourth of July make America “look smaller,” Pete Buttigieg said Wednesday.

“Think about the strongest, toughest person you know. It’s probably not a person who goes around talking about how strong or tough they are,” the Democratic presidential candidate told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

“I think the president’s trying to honor himself, and, again, my worry is it ultimately makes us look smaller,” he said.

