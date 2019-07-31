Buttigieg Downplays Smushed Fly Guts on Face During Debate

Image Credits: twitter, MusicReviewer7.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday admitted the black mark on his face during Tuesday’s Democrat debates was likely a smashed gnat.

Speaking to CNN, Buttigieg was asked about a mysterious black smudge on his forehead noticeable during the debate.

“I have a totally cosmetic story for you. Did you have a smudge on your forehead and what was that?” CNN New Day’s Allyson Camerota asked.

“So our best guess is that — there were these little gnats around,” Buttigieg answered. Maybe I smushed one and it got on my forehead. I don’t know. That’s the thing about having something on your forehead. Hopefully it didn’t distract from the message.”

“It shows lightning-quick reflexes,” New Day’s John Berman offered as a consolation.

People on Twitter immediately identified the black smudge as a fly.

Buttigieg was also seen swatting at bugs throughout the debate.

Flies appear to have an affinity for Democrat politicians, especially during televised broadcasts.

A fly made a brief pitstop on the face of 2016 Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during an October 2016 debate with then-Republican nominee Donald Trump.

President Obama also famously swatted at a fly during a 2010 press conference at the White House.

One AP photographer captured the exact moment the fly landed on Obama’s face.

