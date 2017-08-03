Buyer's Remorse: French President Macron's Popularity Hits New Low In Embarrassing Poll

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Emmanuel Macron’s approval rating has plunged to a new low, with only a little more than one-third of French voters saying they approve of the new French President’s performance, according to a new poll.

Mr Macron’s popularity rating slumped by seven percentage points in July to 36 per cent, according to the YouGov poll published today for the Huffington Post France and CNews.

Almost half of French voters polled – 49 per cent – said that they “disapprove” of the job he’s doing as president.

To add insult to injury, the new president is now slightly less popular than his conservative prime minister, right-winger Edouard Philippe. Of those polled, 37 per cent said Mr Philippe was doing a “good job” as Mr Macron’s right-hand man.

