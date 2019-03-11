BuzzFeed CEO Panics: Big Tech Having 'Huge Problem Controlling Content'

Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter are having a “huge problem” controlling content on their platforms, and censoring conservatives isn’t enough, claimed BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti.

“Tech platforms are having a huge problem with the content on their platforms,” Peretti said Friday at SXSW. “They don’t make the content and are having trouble controlling the content.”

Peretti also said that censoring conservatives alone isn’t enough; Big Tech also needs to promote “good content,” ie particular points of view.

“We can’t just police bad content, we have to produce good content,” Peretti said.

A video presentation included in Peretti’s speech showed an image of a garbage can equated with the words “Anti-Vaxxers,” “trolls,” “political extremists,” “flat-Earthers,” “racists,” “misogynists,” and “pedophiles,” as among the issues Big Tech faces.

“They’re trying to get rid of all the bad stuff, and it’s an endless fight to get rid of all the terrible content that’s uploaded to these platforms, and they can never win this fight,” Peretti said.

“There’s a vacuum which is created by a lack of good content and it’s made it difficult for the platforms, and it’s opened up this opportunity for all these other bad actors to upload content.”

The Austin Chronicle’s Austin Sanders agreed with Peretti’s premise, saying that “it’s not just about banning Alex Jones.”

“The point illustrates the challenge facing platforms like Facebook and Twitter: It’s not just about banning Alex Jones, it’s about promoting the media companies that produce quality journalism, so more people are seeing thoroughly verified information,” Sanders wrote Friday.

BuzzFeed recently laid off 15 percent of its workforce over budget issues, which Peretti reportedly badly mishandled.

