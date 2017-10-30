Buzzfeed Crew Shocked To Learn They Have Low Testosterone Levels

Image Credits: Eduardo García Cruz/Flickr.

The normal testosterone level for an American male is a range anywhere from 270 to 1070 ng/dL with an average of 679 ng/dL.

When a crew from Buzzfeed got their testosterone levels checked as part of an investigation into male attractiveness, 3 out of 4 were apparently low:

The screenshot above is taken from their video, “The Try Guys Test Who Is The Most Attractive,” which was released on Saturday:

Eugene, the Asian guy, was the only one of them to have normal testosterone levels, though he was on the low end of the normal range.

Studies have shown men who are physically strong are more likely to be right-wing, while weak men are more likely to be left-wing socialists.

I must say these results are truly shocking.


