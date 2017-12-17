Buzzfeed Editor: ‘All I Want For Christmas Is Full Communism Now’

BuzzfeedUK’s science editor Kelly Oakes has set her twitter account to private after declaring, “All I want for Christmas is full Communism now.”

Oakes received swift backlash on Twitter following the absurd tweet, prompting her to switch her account to private.

This isn’t the first time Buzzfeed staffers revealed their misplaced love of Communism.

Just last month, Buzzfeed reporter Blake Montgomery said in a now-deleted tweet that President Trump honoring the victims of Communism was a “white nationalist talking point.”

Buzzfeed world editor Miriam Elder was one of many who criticized the remark, noting “Soviet oppression was real.”

Montgomery has since apologized after the backlash.

Backlash against tweets like tend to be severe considering Communism’s well-documented history of oppression and democide, being responsible for the deaths of well over 100 million people in the 20th century alone.

“Over the past century, communist totalitarian regimes around the world have killed more than 100 million people and subjected countless more to exploitation, violence, and untold devastation,” the White House said in a statement after Trump declared Nov. 7, “National Day for the Victims of Communism.”

“These movements, under the false pretense of liberation, systematically robbed innocent people of their God-given rights of free worship, freedom of association, and countless other rights we hold sacrosanct. Citizens yearning for freedom were subjugated by the state through the use of coercion, violence, and fear.”


Related Articles

Trump Admin Officially Blames North Korea for WannaCry Ransomware Attack

Trump Admin Officially Blames North Korea for WannaCry Ransomware Attack

U.S. News
Comments
Commissioner in Talks With UN to Put Troops on the Streets of Chicago

Commissioner in Talks With UN to Put Troops on the Streets of Chicago

U.S. News
Comments

Anarchist Group Deletes Article Bragging About April Train Track Sabotage Near Monday Derailment

U.S. News
Comments

New Report Suggests Mueller Probe Could Stretch Far Into 2018

U.S. News
Comments

MSM Admits: Dems ‘Blew Their Chance’ To Defeat Tax Cut Bill

U.S. News
Comments

Comments