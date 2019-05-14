BuzzFeed Publishes Hit Piece Against, Tries to Deplatform 14-Year-Old Girl

BuzzFeed has published a lengthy hit piece on a 14-year-old girl in an attempt to get her deplatformed.

Yes, really.

In an article entitled YouTube’s Newest Far-Right, Foul-Mouthed, Red-Pilling Star Is A 14-Year-Old Girl, BuzzFeed’s Joel Bernstein tries to shame YouTube into taking action against Soph, who has more than 800,000 subscribers on the platform.

At issue is a 20 minute rant Soph uploaded in which she rails against Islam, social justice warriors and mainstream media journalists.

The monologue is filled with profanity and laced with edgy insults and slurs. It is definitely not “advertiser friendly”. But the way in which BuzzFeed has devoted its resources to shaming a child has caused widespread anger.

Many pointed out the contradiction of the media heavily promoting the 11-year-old drag queen kid ‘Desmond is Amazing’ while publicly shaming a 14-year-old girl for expressing edgy opinions.

How BuzzFeed covers Soph versus Desmond is Amazing reveals the need for a broader conversation about public morality when it comes to children. pic.twitter.com/sAEknHufEP — Jeff Giesea🌿 (@jeffgiesea) 14 May 2019

As per usual, YouTube immediately caved to the deplatforming effort by preventing Soph from uploading.

It seems likely her entire channel may be deleted soon thanks to BuzzFeed lobbying for her removal.

Reaction on Twitter was vehement.

There are adult “journalists” who hunt down kids on YouTube to report for wrong thing. (Which in this case is biting social commentary and funnier than anything on network TV.) Fine work, @BuzzFeed… 👏👏👏 @sewernugget https://t.co/R1cpUOfQil — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) 14 May 2019

YouTube is deplatforming a 14-year-old girl for exploring her own viewpoints. Not cool. Amplifying. @sewernugget — Ali Alexander (@ali) 14 May 2019

BuzzFeed attacks children now. @sewernugget I'm sorry that the vultures have come to attack you https://t.co/WJY9g1S9II pic.twitter.com/HgS1wRXHCT — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) 13 May 2019

Far left wing reporters who roll with antifa are harassing a 14 year old girl @sewernugget for cursing in this video. https://t.co/WtMaFMAHmg — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) 14 May 2019

BuzzFeed is trying to get this 14-year-old girl banned from YouTube because her humor hurts their feelings. https://t.co/GWvnc0Gw5J pic.twitter.com/2s2tZfOmYD — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) 14 May 2019

