BuzzFeed Publishes Hit Piece Against, Tries to Deplatform 14-Year-Old Girl

BuzzFeed has published a lengthy hit piece on a 14-year-old girl in an attempt to get her deplatformed.

Yes, really.

In an article entitled YouTube’s Newest Far-Right, Foul-Mouthed, Red-Pilling Star Is A 14-Year-Old Girl, BuzzFeed’s Joel Bernstein tries to shame YouTube into taking action against Soph, who has more than 800,000 subscribers on the platform.

At issue is a 20 minute rant Soph uploaded in which she rails against Islam, social justice warriors and mainstream media journalists.

The monologue is filled with profanity and laced with edgy insults and slurs. It is definitely not “advertiser friendly”. But the way in which BuzzFeed has devoted its resources to shaming a child has caused widespread anger.

Many pointed out the contradiction of the media heavily promoting the 11-year-old drag queen kid ‘Desmond is Amazing’ while publicly shaming a 14-year-old girl for expressing edgy opinions.

As per usual, YouTube immediately caved to the deplatforming effort by preventing Soph from uploading.

It seems likely her entire channel may be deleted soon thanks to BuzzFeed lobbying for her removal.

Reaction on Twitter was vehement.

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————


Related Articles

Public Banned From Seeing School Shooting Case Involving Transgender Anti-Trump Culprit

Public Banned From Seeing School Shooting Case Involving Transgender Anti-Trump Culprit

U.S. News
Comments
Facebook Slaps Trump Supporter With 30 Day Ban For Doing 'OK' Hand Sign

Facebook Slaps Trump Supporter With 30 Day Ban For Doing ‘OK’ Hand Sign

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Biden “Absolutely Agrees” With Deranged Woman’s Trump Ravings

U.S. News
comments

A Hysterical Cult Runs Society

U.S. News
comments

MSNBC’s Joe & Mika Tell Beto: It’s Okay To Be White

U.S. News
comments

Comments