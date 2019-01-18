BuzzFeed Reporter Admits He Hasn't Seen Any Evidence to Validate Trump Tower Story

The BuzzFeed reporter who wrote the story about President Trump allegedly ordering Michael Cohen to lie about plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow admitted on CNN today that he hasn’t seen any evidence to corroborate it.

Late last night, BuzzFeed released a story written by Anthony Cormier claiming that Trump had received 10 personal updates from Cohen about the progress of the tower and that Trump had “personally instructed him to lie” about the date negotiations ended “in order to obscure Trump’s involvement”.

The story cites two unnamed law enforcement officials who are privy to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian collusion.

However, when asked by New Day host Alisyn Camerota if he had personally seen any “corroborating evidence” that backs up his story, BuzzFeed’s Cormier responded, “No, I’ve not seen it personally.”

BuzzfeedNews Reporter Anthony Cormier appeared on CNN’s New Day and revealed that he had not seen the evidence underlying his report pic.twitter.com/c4B4iH2xhx — PolishPatriot™? (@PolishPatriotTM) January 18, 2019

He went on to claim that the two unnamed law enforcement officials referred to in his report were aware of the evidence.

The farce again underscores how the media, which Trump has labeled the opposition party, routinely relies on unnamed sources to make monstrous allegations with no tangible evidence to back them up.

Yesterday, it was reported that Cohen paid the head of a small technology company to rig online polls in Trump’s favor, an effort that was unsuccessful.

Supporters of Trump and Trump himself have argued that Cohen, whom they have labeled “the rat,” is lying and exaggerating in order to secure a reduced prison sentence.

Jordan Schachtel summarized the numerous holes in the “bombshell” story.

Issues w/ story:

1) No documentary evidence for supposed directive is provided

2) BuzzFeed sources are all 100% anonymous

3) Michael Cohen is a serial liar

4) It is not illegal to do business in Russia

5) Moscow Trump Tower project never got off the groundhttps://t.co/ABh63SMUbJ — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) January 18, 2019

Jason Leopold, who reported story, is a "serial fabulist". Columbia Journalism Review: "caught making stuff up in a 2002 Salon article, self-admittedly 'getting it completely wrong' … & had his own memoir cancelled because of concerns over accuracy."https://t.co/SN0eljXqWu — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) January 18, 2019

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.