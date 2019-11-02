Bye Bye Beto: Internet Issues Meme Sendoff To Failed 2020 Candidate

Image Credits: @Solmemes1/Twitter.

Anti-Second Amendment Democrat presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke officially dropped out of the 2020 race on Friday, prompting an explosion of hilarious memes on social media.

Beto’s run has been particularly grueling for conservatives due to his insane far-left platform calling for gun confiscation, taxing the church, and abortions up to birth.

In an ominous sign for his flailing campaign, a woman went viral for confronting Beto over his insane far-left platform at a Connecticut campaign stop just two days before he announced his exit from the presidential race:

A gun store offering a Beto O’Rourke gun sale sold out in a matter of hours. Get your ‘Beto Not’ Come And Take It special Infowars t-shirt HERE.

