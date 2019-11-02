Bye Bye Beto: Internet Issues Meme Sendoff To Failed 2020 Candidate

Anti-Second Amendment Democrat presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke officially dropped out of the 2020 race on Friday, prompting an explosion of hilarious memes on social media.

Beto’s run has been particularly grueling for conservatives due to his insane far-left platform calling for gun confiscation, taxing the church, and abortions up to birth.

Pay your respects to Beto with a gif pic.twitter.com/vvPFYqfh3U — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 1, 2019

Beto’s drop out announcement: pic.twitter.com/63X0Dn2pDf — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 1, 2019

This classic Beto meme aged extremely well! #ByeByeBeto pic.twitter.com/QJfHGEhprt — benjamin franklin (@benjfirst46) November 1, 2019

Don't worry guys, Beto's back on his feet and has already found a new job. pic.twitter.com/cD8C06lbZv — Our Beautiful Dystopia (@DystopianLeft) November 2, 2019

Beto's Excellent Adventure has officially ended. To be fair, I will miss the memes.#Adios pic.twitter.com/N9ul9twjsh — SOMETHiNG WiCKËD (@som3thingwicked) November 1, 2019

BYE BYE BETO! Its a meme celebration day of BETO's failure! Watch for all my BETO memes today!#ByeBeto pic.twitter.com/EjRM9N0D2G — Sol 🎬 (@Solmemes1) November 2, 2019

Beto announces drops

presidential run out pic.twitter.com/5rv3jC0p9o — Jason Trevino (@jasontrevino) November 2, 2019

Today was a good day, didn't even have to lose my AK. #byeBeto pic.twitter.com/qvTRfAjrUh — John “TIG” Tiegen (@JohnTiegen) November 2, 2019

#Beto a Nogo

Oh so Sado

No Presedento

A shamo

Would have been a

Joke-O

Turn in your Guno

Bye Bye Mr Beto pic.twitter.com/TqIlefhwvN — KCJimmy (@JimmyMax_KC) November 2, 2019

Gun owners — when they hear Beto has dropped out. #ByeBeto pic.twitter.com/6LZzQRfz0d — Chris Syner (@Synerc11) November 2, 2019

Bye bye Beto!!! he actually thought he was gonna take our guns away pic.twitter.com/fZXFiTtIPo — Trey (@TreyMclovin) November 2, 2019

Kamala waving good bye to Beto knowing she’s next. pic.twitter.com/JPeKSb19jh — John Seravalli (@John_Seravalli1) November 1, 2019

In an ominous sign for his flailing campaign, a woman went viral for confronting Beto over his insane far-left platform at a Connecticut campaign stop just two days before he announced his exit from the presidential race:

WARNING: Graphic language. This woman was upset with @BetoORourke making a campaign stop in Newtown tonight. We'll have more on the event tonight on the News at 10pm pic.twitter.com/8gP0pw9vE8 — FOX61 (@FOX61News) October 31, 2019

A gun store offering a Beto O’Rourke gun sale sold out in a matter of hours. Get your ‘Beto Not’ Come And Take It special Infowars t-shirt HERE.