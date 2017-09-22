Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
C.I.A. Mockingbird Controlled The Press
The U.S. government has been infiltrating media for decades
The Alex Jones Show -
September 22, 2017
Comments
Jon Rappoport exposes how the CIA has been used to control the media for decades.
Related Articles
‘General Kelly Voted For Hillary’ GOP Operative Claims During Analysis of ‘Face Palm’ Photos
Government
Comments
House Passes Bill to Expel Gang Members From US
Government
Comments
Report: Former UN Ambassador Attempted To Unmask More Than 260 Americans
Government
Comments
A-Hole Of The Week: General James Clapper
Government
Comments
Trump Agenda Needs Congressmen Who Support It
Government
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.