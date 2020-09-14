C-Span Footage of Biden Touching Young Girls Flagged as “Child Sexual Exploitation” by Twitter

C-Span footage of Joe Biden which accusers say shows him inappropriately touching young girls was flagged and removed by Twitter for violating its ‘Child Sexual Exploitation Policy’.

The issue arose after Texan progressive activist Johnny Graz argued that Biden should be investigated for sexual assault.

Jake Koenig responded by attempting to validate Graz’s assertion by posting clips from Biden meeting young girls at their parents’ congressional swear-in ceremonies in 2015.

The now infamous footage contains numerous examples of what accusers say is the presidential nominee deliberately touching the young girls in sensitive areas while at other times whispering into their ears.

However, when Koenig posted the footage, his account was locked until he agreed to delete it.

I tried to respond with a video of evidence on how Biden interacts with women and little girls but Twitter flagged me for trying to post images of child molestation hahahahahahhaha. Guess twitter agrees with @jvgraz

“I tried to respond with a video of evidence on how Biden interacts with women and little girls but Twitter flagged me for trying to post images of child molestation hahahahahahhaha. Guess twitter agrees with @jvgraz,” he tweeted.

The clip was characterized by Twitter as “prohibited” content that “violates [their] Child Sexual Exploitation Policy.”

The reason given for the removal of the video is interesting given that it appears to confirm that Twitter views Biden’s behavior in the footage to be inappropriate.

The original footage, posted on YouTube, appears below.

