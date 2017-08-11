CA Congressman Defends Painting Of Hijab-Clad Lady Liberty
Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

A small but highly symbolic painting hanging on the wall of an Orange County Congressman’s office is being criticized by some activists as unpatriotic.

The Claremont-based activist group We The People says a student art project in Democratic Rep. Lou Correa’s Santa Ana office depicting the Statue of Liberty wearing an Islamic-style hijab violates the separation of church and state.

Correa posted a photo of the painting on his Instagram account with the following caption: “There are some who #hate this painting and want me to take it down. I see a young woman who is trying very hard to show people that she is an #American. “If I took down her #art, I’d be telling the world her experiences don’t matter and she did something wrong. This is her country too, and she earned that spot on my wall.”

Read more

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Related Articles

Buzzfeed Gives Glowing Review Of Infowars Products

Buzzfeed Gives Glowing Review Of Infowars Products

Hot News
Comments
Google Cancels "Diversity Meeting" After Employee Leaks To "Right-Wing" Websites

Google Cancels “Diversity Meeting” After Employee Leaks To “Right-Wing” Websites

Hot News
Comments

North Korean Torture Victim: Blood Not Circulated; Your Hands Turn Black; You Feel Numb

Hot News
Comments

The Love Of Truth Casts Fear Out Of The Human Heart

Hot News
Comments

Fat Studies Is Now A ‘Social Justice’ Issue According To Oregon State University Professor

Hot News
Comments

Comments