CA Congressman Tells Ben Carson to Get Familiar With Procedure for Removing Trump

A California Democrat urged Housing Secretary Ben Carson to get familiar with a provision in the U.S. Constitution that allows for the removal of a president who is declared “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

Unable so far to get rid of a president they despise, some Democrats and liberal activists, including those in the media, have raised the possibility of declaring Trump unfit for office.

“Beyond your responsibilities for Housing and Urban Development, you have other responsibilities under the Constitution, along with other Cabinet secretaries, particularly Section 4 of the 25th Amendment,” Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) told Carson on Thursday as the House Financial Services Committee held a HUD oversight hearing.

Read more