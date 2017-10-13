CA Congressman Tells Ben Carson to Get Familiar With Procedure for Removing Trump

Image Credits: Wiki.

A California Democrat urged Housing Secretary Ben Carson to get familiar with a provision in the U.S. Constitution that allows for the removal of a president who is declared “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

Unable so far to get rid of a president they despise, some Democrats and liberal activists, including those in the media, have raised the possibility of declaring Trump unfit for office.

“Beyond your responsibilities for Housing and Urban Development, you have other responsibilities under the Constitution, along with other Cabinet secretaries, particularly Section 4 of the 25th Amendment,” Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) told Carson on Thursday as the House Financial Services Committee held a HUD oversight hearing.

Read more


Related Articles

BUCHANAN: Is Trump the Heir to Reagan?

BUCHANAN: Is Trump the Heir to Reagan?

Government
Comments
Bannon Effort To Beat RINOs Picks Up Speed

Bannon Effort To Beat RINOs Picks Up Speed

Government
Comments

Will General Kelly Be Able To Control Trump Once He Moves To Mar-A-Lago?

Government
Comments

DREAMER Abortion on Demand: Will YOU Be Forced To Pay?

Government
Comments

Roger Stone: Why Zuckerberg Will Never Be President

Government
Comments

Comments