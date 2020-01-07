CAIR, Democrats Spread FAKE NEWS That Iranian-Americans Are Being Detained

Image Credits: ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty Images.

The US border patrol has categorically denied that it is detaining American Iranians, after fake news was spread on social media, reportedly by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

Officials with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued a statement outlining that rumors of Iranian-Americans being targeted under a nationwide order are totally false:

It appears that the fake news originated with CAIR, which issued a report Sunday, claiming that “a source at CBP reported that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued a national order to CBP to “report” and detain anyone with Iranian heritage entering the country who is deemed potentially suspicious or “adversarial,” regardless of citizenship status.”

CAIR also claimed that scores of Iranians and Iranian-Americans were detained “at length” at a border crossing in Washington, and that “Many more were reportedly refused entry to the United States due to a lack of capacity for Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) to detain them.”

The fake news was spread on Twitter and Facebook:

The fake news was also spread by Democrats:

