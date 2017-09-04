Calgary Police Claims Listening To ‘Heavy Rock Music’ May Mean You’re In A Hate Group

Police in Calgary have reignited the Satanic Panic of the 1980’s with the release of a pamphlet advising parents of possible signs that their child might be in a hate group. The police claim that listening to “loud, heavy rock music with violent lyrics” is a warning sign.

Following the events in Charlottesville in mid-August, the tech industry has worked to sequester and deplatform white supremacist websites. Silicon Valley isn’t alone in its efforts, and has been joined by the music industry. Companies like Spotify have removed white supremacist and neo-Nazi content from streaming platforms.

In its attempt to promote vigilance against the rise of hate groups, Calgary Police in Canada released an advisory for parents titled “Signs of a Child Being Part of a Hate Group.” It runs the gamut of common warning signs like “wearing or displaying Nazi propaganda” and “racist graffiti, drawings and doodling,” but also includes more innocuous activities.

In addition to advising parents about children who “change their appearance” and “sudden lack of interest in school” — both of which are habits of typical teenagers — the list suggests that children who play “loud, heavy rock music with violent lyrics” may be part of a hate group.

