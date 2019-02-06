Calif. AG Vows Legal Challenge if Trump Declares National Emergency

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Tuesday warned that he is prepared to challenge President Trump in court should he declare a national emergency to fund the border wall.

Becerra’s remarks came during a nationally televised address as part of the Democrats’ Spanish-language response to Trump’s State of the Union address. He condemned Trump’s characterization of immigration, the partial government shutdown over the wall and the president’s threat to cut federal funding to the state’s communities devastated by wildfires, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“What we heard tonight was the same tired refrain of building walls,” Becerra said. “The idea of declaring a nonexistent state of emergency on the border, in order to justify robbing funds that belong to the victims of fires, floods, hurricanes, and droughts, to pay for the wall is not only immoral. It is illegal.”

Laura Loomer recently made a trip to Governor Gavin Newsom’s home where she begged to receive “sanctuary status” similar to the status given to illegal aliens in his state. She was promptly denied sanctuary and arrested.