Calif. Assisted Suicide Law Online

Image Credits: Coolcaesar / Wikimedia Commons.

California residents can still seek lethal medication as state courts consider a ruling that would overturn its 2015 assisted suicide law.

The state Fourth District Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay on a lower court ruling that would have suspended assisted-suicide prescriptions in the state.

“The request for an immediate stay is GRANTED. The trial court’s order of May 21, 2018, and judgment of May 24, 2018, are hereby STAYED pending determination of the [appeal],” the court wrote [emphasis in the original]. Presiding Justice Manuel A. Ramirez added that the court may grant the appeal “unless good cause is shown” for overturning the law.

Read more

Also watch:


Related Articles

Trump on IG Report: What Hillary Got Away With Was a Disgrace

Trump on IG Report: What Hillary Got Away With Was a Disgrace

Government
Comments
IG Bombshell: Clinton Was Never 'Subject or Target' of FBI Investigation

IG Bombshell: Clinton Was Never ‘Subject or Target’ of FBI Investigation

Government
Comments

Analyst: Illegals Treated Better Than Citizens

Government
Comments

Trump Admin’s Enforcement of Family Separation Makes Sense Without Immigration Fix

Government
Comments

IG Horowitz: DOJ Investigating Comey Over Leaks

Government
Comments

Comments