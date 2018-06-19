Calif. Assisted Suicide Law Online

California residents can still seek lethal medication as state courts consider a ruling that would overturn its 2015 assisted suicide law.

The state Fourth District Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay on a lower court ruling that would have suspended assisted-suicide prescriptions in the state.

“The request for an immediate stay is GRANTED. The trial court’s order of May 21, 2018, and judgment of May 24, 2018, are hereby STAYED pending determination of the [appeal],” the court wrote [emphasis in the original]. Presiding Justice Manuel A. Ramirez added that the court may grant the appeal “unless good cause is shown” for overturning the law.

