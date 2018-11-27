Calif. Dem Party Chair Takes Leave of Absence Amid Sexual Misconduct Investigation

California Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman, who is facing an internal investigation after multiple party staffers accused him of sexual assault or harassment, is taking a leave of absence until the probe is finished, the party announced Monday.

Party spokesperson Mike Roth said Bauman had decided to take a leave of absence “[a]fter taking the holiday weekend to consider the most constructive path forward for the work of the California Democratic Party”.

“Chair Bauman believes this decision is the best way to ensure the independence and integrity of the process,” Roth added. “The Party is confident that the procedures in place will allow for all parties to come forward freely and provide for a thorough and complete review.”

