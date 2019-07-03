Calif. Dems Want to Give Illegals Party Leadership Roles

California lawmakers want to grant illegal aliens the ability to serve as Democratic Party leaders.

Lawmakers are pushing State Bill 288 that would allow illegals to shape the party’s platform and serve as state convention delegates county leaders.

Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) said he wants to “allow Dreamers and other immigrants to appear on the ballot in order to run and serve on California Democratic Party Central Committees and as State Delegates to the Party.”

“SB 288 would make it legal for Dreamers and other immigrants to run for California Democratic Party County Central Committee seats and for California Democratic Party Delegate positions,” he stated. “It is currently impossible for Dreamers and other immigrants to register as Democrats and thus run for these positions.”

Interestingly, in reading the press release, Wiener and other Democratic lawmakers make no distinction between legal and illegal immigration, choosing instead to label all of them “immigrants.”

Eric Eggers of the Government Accountability Institute said this and similar proposals will ultimately lead to Democrats pushing for voting rights for illegals.

“It’s only a matter of time before we see the expansion of illegal alien voting in state elections and eventually the Left pushing for illegal alien voting in federal elections,” Eggers told Breitbart News.

“My research shows that illegals get caught up in this by parties that exploit and victimize illegal aliens.”